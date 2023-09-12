Former Buccaneers, Bills WR Mike Williams dies at 36

Mike Williams, a former NFL wide receiver who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills from 2010-2014, has died after sustaining injuries during an accident while working at a construction site earlier this month, his agent, Hadley Engelhard confirmed to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

Williams was 36.

Williams played in 63 career games over five seasons, his first four spent with the Bucs before he played his final year for his hometown Bills. Over his career, Williams tallied 223 receptions for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns.

A Buffalo native who played his college ball at Syracuse, Williams was a fourth-round choice of the Bucs in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Williams exploded onto the scene in 2010, finishing second in Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to then-St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford. The wideout started in all 16 games that season and hauled in 11 touchdowns and 964 receiving yards on 65 receptions. He had another big season in 2012, turning in nine TDs and 996 yards.

Williams' 2013 season was curtailed by injuries and he was later traded by the Buccaneers to the Bills.