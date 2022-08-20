Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'

With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself.

"We'll see where things stand and develop and what's available to see if I'm a good match for somebody," Fangio told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, "but it's definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator."

The 63-year-old Fangio's first and so-far only head coaching job came to an end this January when he was fired after three seasons with the Denver Broncos. Fangio was 19-30 in his Broncos run, failing to get Denver into the playoffs.

However, his defenses were still impressive. Aside from a woeful 5-11 2020 campaign, Fangio's defenses finished in the top 10 in points allowed. In his final year, Denver's defense was No. 3 in the NFL in points allowed and No. 8 in yards.

Having taken the Broncos job on the heels of being voted AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year for his DC work with the Chicago Bears in 2018, Fangio indicating he'd take a coordinator job should be welcomed news to head coaches and general managers.

Fangio previously coached with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and the aforementioned Bears and Broncos.