Around the NFL

Former Broncos DL Harald Hasselbach, two-time Super Bowl champion, dies at 56 after fighting cancer

Published: Nov 23, 2023 at 06:21 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) -- Harald Hasselbach, a defensive lineman for the Denver Broncos during the team's back-to-back Super Bowl championships in the late 1990s, has died at age 56.

The Broncos announced Hasselbach's death on Thursday, citing family. Hasselbach's family said he died at home in the Denver area after a six-month fight with cancer.

Hasselbach began his career with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. He's one of 10 players to win a Grey Cup and a Super Bowl.

Hasselbach never missed a game during his seven seasons with the Broncos between 1994 and 2000, getting 154 tackles, 17.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

He started 29 regular-season games and three playoff games, including the Broncos' win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl following the 1998 season.

His seven seasons in the NFL followed a four-year career with the Stampeders, where he was a CFL All-Star.

A native of the Netherlands, Hasselbach played at the University of Washington after growing up in Vancouver, British Columbia.

He is survived by his wife, four children and four grandchildren.

Copyright Associated Press 2023

Related Content

news

Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion) removed from injury report, in line to start Sunday vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice with a concussion, was removed from Thursday's practice report, clearing the way for him to play against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Jordan Love's three-touchdown showing propels Packers past Lions

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw three touchdowns to help upset the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, keeping Green Bay's playoff hopes alive in the process.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Packers' win over Lions to kick off Thanksgiving tripleheader

Jordan Love and the Packers kicked off a Thanksgiving tripleheader with a win over the Lions. 
news

Week 12 Thursday inactives: Thanksgiving tripleheader

The official inactives for the Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: Three things to watch for in Dolphins-Jets Black Friday game on Prime Video

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down three things to watch for when the Miami Dolphins face off against the New York Jets in the league's first Black Friday game.
news

NFL community celebrates 2023 Thanksgiving Day on social media

As you settle in for a full day of fixings, family and football, NFL teams, including the six playing today, are also celebrating the festivities. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rookie QB Anthony Richardson back with Colts getting 'mental reps'

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has returned to team facilities and sidelines, finishing up his rehab and registering some mental reps to finish out his first campaign.
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel lauds Jalen Ramsey: Already 'one of my top three favorite players of all time'

Despite a knee injury holding him off the playing field, cornerback Jalen Ramsey was a mainstay around the team during his recovery, which head coach Mike McDaniel lauded on Wednesday.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (elbow) questionable for Thanksgiving night vs. 49ers

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (elbow) is questionable to play Thursday against the 49ers, but head coach Pete Carroll believes he'll be out there. Seattle lead back Kenneth Walker is doubtful to play. 
news

Week 12 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.