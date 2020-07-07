Around the NFL

Monday, Jul 06, 2020 08:40 PM

Former Bolts RB Gordon thinks combo with Lindsay will be 'electric'

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Five seasons as a Chargers running back and it's still a little different for Melvin Gordon to hear himself called a Denver Bronco.

"It's crazy, man. Just being with the Chargers for so many years. It's crazy just to hear that," Gordon told NFL Network's LaDainian Tomlinson on Monday evening on NFL Total Access. "But, hey, I'm rocking with it."

Gordon's stay in the AFC West continues, but he's heading to a rival squad which already has an established back in Phillip Lindsay, who's coming off a second 1,000-yard season in as many years.

The former Bolts back is hoping they will provide a charged connection, much like Gordon and Austin Ekeler presented, but realizes he and Lindsay will each strive to be the No. 1 running back regardless of the balance in the play-calling.

"I hope it's electric," Gordon said. "I hope it's electric, man, just cause it's crazy that his numbers [are what they are]; I just had a season with Austin Ekeler – phenomenal player. Their game is about the same. And I think Lindsay is a great, phenomenal back. Like I said, he's a Pro Bowl back, himself. First year, 1,000-yard rusher, like you said. I think we can be a great one-two punch. I'm excited to get with him.

"You gotta be a sponge so you can learn from every player. So I'm excited to learn from him and take some things from him and I know he feels the same way."

Fewer franchises invoke a workhorse back who averages 20-plus carries, but Tomlinson pressed and pointed out their can only be only one No. 1 back, to which Gordon admitted that a competition is in store for the Broncos backfield.

"We're gonna compete for that spot," Gordon said. "I know it's his territory. You gotta take the humble route, but I'm a competitor at the end of the day. I'm gonna compete and he is, too. I'm just gonna put my head down and work and see where I'm at. But you're right, there can only be, there's a No. 1 guy and a No. 2 guy -- it is what it is. I'm gonna go work and get mine."

In each of his first four seasons, Gordon led the Chargers in touches -- usually by a large margin. It was only in his final year that Ekeler led the way, but it was only by 20 touches as it was clearly due to Gordon missing four games due to a holdout.

Gordon has two Pro Bowls and a 1,000-yard campaign to his credit, while Lindsay has the aforementioned pair of 1,000-yard seasons and one Pro Bowl trip. Regardless of who finishes the upcoming campaign with more carries or touches, it seems to bode well for the Broncos offense that a potentially "electric" combination is on the roster.

Related Content

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) pumps his fist in celebration during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs beat the Texans 51-31. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Players react to Mahomes' historic 10-year extension with Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes signed the largest contract in sports history Monday after agreeing to a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are reactions from players around the league, including KC's franchise QB himself, to the historic news.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after leading his team to score a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes agree to 10-year, $503M extension

For months, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have maintained a desire to continue their partnership. That pact was solidified in a major way on Monday after the 2018 MPV and Super Bowl LIV MVP agreed to terms on a monster 10-year, $503M extension.
Niners swap cornerbacks, sign Jamar Taylor, waive Teez Tabor
news

Niners swap cornerbacks, sign Jamar Taylor, waive Teez Tabor

The San Francisco 49ers signed cornerback Jamar Taylor to a one-year deal and waived Teez Taylor, who spent most of last season on the team's practice squad.
NFL planning to test players' families, cohabitants before camp
news

NFL planning to test players' families, cohabitants before camp

Along with the training camp and preseason protocol sent to clubs late last week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on NFL NOW Monday that the league plans to not only test players at the start of training camp, but also family members and others they will be living with.
A Atlanta Falcons helmet rests on the field during an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in New Orleans. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Atlanta Falcons hire two women to scouting roles

The Atlanta Falcons have added Rushell Harvey and Kjahna O in the role of scouting coordinators. The women previously worked at Tulane and South Carolina, respectively.
A detail view of a football is seen on the field Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

COVID-19 protocols: Could player miss Super Bowl due to COVID-19?

The NFL distributed COVID-19 protocols to teams on Friday for the 2020 training camp and preseason, but NFL players still have major questions about how COVID-19 will influence their season. Some have big "what-if" queries in mind.
Patriots QB Cam Newton: 'I'm getting tired of being humble'
news

Patriots QB Cam Newton: 'I'm getting tired of being humble'

There's no understating Cam Newton's motivation as he prepares for his first season outside of Carolina. The newly signed Patriots QB took to Instagram Sunday night to express and show how hard he's working to prove doubters wrong. 
Ronnie Lott: Kyle Shanahan 'our version of Bill Walsh'
news

Ronnie Lott: Kyle Shanahan 'our version of Bill Walsh'

San Francisco 49ers legend and Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott compares the offensive wisdom of Kyle Shanahan to that of his late, great former head coach. 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots beat the Panthers 10-3. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

History has former MVP Cam Newton, Patriots in playoffs

New England became just the sixth team to add a former MVP quarterback to its roster after having made the playoffs the prior season, according to NFL Research. All five of the previous teams went on to make the playoffs.
Will Dalvin Cook be centerpiece of Gary Kubiak's offense?
news

Will Dalvin Cook be centerpiece of Gary Kubiak's offense?

In 15 of his 22 seasons as an offensive coordinator or head coach, Gary Kubiak has produced a 1,000-yard rusher, per NFL Research.
First-round conundrums linger for Aaron Rodgers, Packers
news

First-round conundrums linger for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Jordan Love recently signed his rookie contract with the Packers. It's the third time a quarterback has been drafted in the first round by Green Bay with a QB who had previously won most valuable player still on the roster, according to NFL Research. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL