Former Bills tight end Nelson finds new home with Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have signed free agent tight end Shawn Nelson, a former Buffalo Bills fourth-round draft pick.
Nelson had 21 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown in two seasons with the Bills, who are also the Jets' next opponent Sunday in Buffalo. He was suspended for the first four games last season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, and appeared in only five games before being placed on the reserve/injured non-football injury list as a result of migraines.
The Jets have also signed linebacker Ricky Sapp, a fifth-round pick of Philadelphia last year, guard Matt Kroul, tackle Dennis Landolt and tight end Jamarko Simmons to the practice squad.
