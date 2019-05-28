Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis joining ASU staff

Marvin Lewis is back in the coaching realm.
The former Cincinnati Bengals coach joined that Arizona State University staff as a special advisor to coach Herm Edwards.
"Marvin Lewis is one of the most respected minds in our game," Edwards said in the school's press release. "Whether as the winningest coach in the franchise history of the Cincinnati Bengals, or the architect of one the greatest defenses in NFL history, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, Marvin has succeeded everywhere he has been and he has done it the right way. His passion for teaching will be an incredible benefit not only for our coaches, but also for the young men we are responsible for as students and athletes."
Lewis noted he's known Edwards for almost 30 years. Lewis' daughter (Whitney) graduated from ASU, and he has family in the area.
"I envision just being another set of eyes, another set of ears, and doing anything I can to help the coaches," Lewis said. "I was really impressed with the staff and what they accomplished after they hit the ground running last season. ASU is a great university and is known for having an outstanding athletic program that has always been able to attract top athletes from around the country and I look forward to doing all I can to help the program."
Lewis was fired after 16 seasons as the Bengals coach following the 2018 campaign, compiling a 131-122-3 record, the winningest coach in Bengals franchise history.