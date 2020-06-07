Former Bengals CB Ken Riley, who had 65 INTs, dies at 72

A quarterback at FAMU, Riley was converted to cornerback by Paul Brown upon joining the Bengals and finished his career fourth in NFL history with the aforementioned 65 career picks. Riley is still tied for fifth in NFL chronicle.

A member of the Bengals Hall of Fame, Black College Football Hall of Fame and FAMU Athletics Hall of Fame, Riley is the only player ranking among the NFL top-five career interception leaders not to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Riley's standout career saw him start 201 of the 207 games he played. The 207 games are a Bengals franchise standard. His team-record 65 interceptions came to be as he had at least one interception in every season he played and multiple picks in all but one campaign. He had five interception returns for touchdowns and 18 fumble recoveries.

During Riley's career, the Bengals made five playoff trips, including a march to the franchise's first Super Bowl in the 1981 season.

An All-Pro in his final season, Riley somehow never made a Pro Bowl.

He concluded his career at 36 with an eight-interception season with two returned for scores.