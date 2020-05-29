Friday, May 29, 2020 02:01 PM

Former Bears star S Roosevelt Taylor passes away at 82

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Former Chicago Bears star safety Roosevelt "Rosey" Taylor has passed away at the age of 82, the team announced Friday.

Taylor, a native of New Orleans and an alum of Grambling State University, joined the Bears in 1961 and went on to become a beacon of consistency for the franchise, having never missed a game -- 112 appearances with 102 starts -- in his first eight seasons.

Known for his ballhawk abilities, the 5-foot-11 defensive back registered 23 interceptions and scored four defensive touchdowns playing under Hall of Famer George Halas from 1961-67 and coach Jim Dooley in 1968.

In 1963, Taylor was named first-team All-Pro and earned his first Pro Bowl nod after leading the league with a career-high nine INTs. He also helped the Bears topple the Giants at Wrigley Field to win the league championship that same year.

Taylor was voted second-team All-Pro in 1964 and 1965, and named to his second Pro Bowl in 1968. After starting the first six games of the 1969 campaign, Taylor, along with a 1971 fifth-round draft pick, was traded to the 49ers in exchange for guard Howard Mudd. He started 30 of his 34 contests in two-and-a-half seasons with the Niners and retired after playing another full 14-game slate as a member of the Redskins in 1972.

In honor of his largely productive tenure in Chi-Town, Taylor was ranked as the 56th best player in Bears history in the "Chicago Bears Centennial Scrapbook" in 2019, a publication which commemorated the team's 100th season.

Related Content

Seattle Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (95) during an NFL regular season football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won, 27-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

2019 first rounder Collier 'chomping at the bit' to prove himself

2019 first-round pick defensive end L.J. Collier isn't happy with his play or the injury that slowed him down in 2019. During a recent interview, the Seattle Seahawks defensive end made it clear that 2020 is all about redemption.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Chiefs, Chris Jones haven't discussed long-term deal since tag

It's been more than two months since the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on star DT Chris Jones. Ian Rapoport reports the two sides are no closer to a new deal.
In this Dec. 29, 2019, photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. The most compelling dramas in the NFL this season unfolded on the field, not off of it. And any thought that the league was in jeopardy of losing its spot as America's favorite sport has been set on the back burner. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
news

Baker Mayfield will bounce back; plus, five most improved units

Bucky Brooks sees three reasons to be optimistic about Baker Mayfield's chances for a bounce-back year. Plus, the five most improved position groups, hope for Melvin Gordon and more.
Aldon Smith out to prove he's the same player, different person
news

Aldon Smith out to prove he's the same player, different person

After missing more than four years of football, DE Aldon Smith believes he is ready to make an impact for the Cowboys on and off the field.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL