Former Bears fourth-round pick spent six seasons in Chicago

Robinson spent the first six of his 11 seasons with Chicago and decided to retire with the team that drafted him out of South Carolina in the fourth round in 1997. He played the past five years with Baltimore, Minnesota and Detroit. Robinson caught 325 passes for 4,699 yards and 43 touchdowns.
In 1999, he set a Bears record with 1,400 yards receiving and became the only Chicago player with 150 or more in three games. His 84 receptions that year rank fifth on the Bears' list, and his nine touchdowns tied for ninth. He had 187 catches for 2,695 yards and 20 touchdowns during his time in Chicago.
Robinson signed with Baltimore in 2003 and caught 31 passes for 451 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season with the Ravens. He played the next three with Minnesota and had 107 catches for 1,553 yards and 17 touchdowns before getting cut with one game left in 2006. Robinson then spent last season on injured reserve with Detroit.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press