Former Bears DT Dvoracek arrested in Oklahoma on three charges

NORMAN, Okla. -- Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Dusty Dvoracek has been arrested on charges of public intoxication, assault and battery and interference with official process.
Norman police department records indicate that Dvoracek, 26, was arrested around 1 a.m. Saturday at Seven47, a restaurant located near the University of Oklahoma.
Dvoracek appeared in just 13 games in four seasons with the Bears after being drafted in the fourth round in 2006. He was placed on the waived/injured list in August because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
While at Oklahoma, Dvoracek was dismissed from the Sooners for a time after an altercation at a bar in Norman. He was reinstated after going through anger-management and alcohol-related counseling.
Norman police Capt. Darry Stacy says an arrest report won't be available until Tuesday.
