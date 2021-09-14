Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

Around the NFL

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away, the team announced. He was 37.

"The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing," the team said in a statement "Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones."

Haralson played seven years for the Niners (2006-12) and later served as the team's director of player engagement for two (2016-17). He also played two seasons with the Saints. In 118 games, Haralson registered 380 tackles, 28.0 sacks, five fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and five passes defensed.

San Francisco selected the Tennessee product in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft. He finished his collegiate career ranked fifth in Volunteers history with 21.0 sacks.

