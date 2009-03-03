Former 49ers DT Fields receives two-year deal from Broncos

Published: Mar 03, 2009 at 12:51 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos continued retooling their defense Tuesday by signing unrestricted free-agent tackle Ronald Fields to a two-year contract.

NFL Network's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the deal is worth $5 million.

Fields spent his first four NFL seasons in San Francisco, where new Broncos defensive coordinator Mike Nolan was the 49ers' head coach from 2005 until his firing midway through last season.

Fields is the sixth projected starter signed in free agency by the Broncos, whose top priorities are fixing a dysfunctional defense and smoothing over hard feelings with Jay Cutler over trade talks that angered their franchise quarterback.

The Broncos also have signed defensive backs Brian Dawkins, Renaldo Hill and Andre' Goodman, and linebackers Andra Davis and Darrell Reid.

