Format change a hit, but some teams capitalize on draft process

The Seahawks got their fans excited thanks to the draft. When the Chiefs passed on a tackle, Russell Okung fell right in their lap. When the Eagles moved ahead of them later in the first round, many thought it was for safety Earl Thomas. However, Philadelphia took Brandon Graham, which allowed Seattle to scoop up Thomas and his Ed Reed-like qualities. Then Golden Tate, the draft's third best receiver, drops right to them at the bottom of Round 2.