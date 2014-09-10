'Forgotten Four' artfully depicts pro football integration in 1946

The film paints a painful picture of this racial "hell" in America during the 20th century, and it doesn't miss a beat with how it specifically impacted the lives of these men. While Washington became arguably the most talented back in America (at any level) during his time at UCLA, he couldn't play professional football upon graduation, thanks to a "gentleman's agreement" among owners in 1933 that had banned men of color. It wasn't until after the conclusion of World War II that these four even got a chance. Washington, Strode, Motley and Willis took that chance and forever changed the landscape of pro football.