Forget Twitter, just follow me here and you'll be fine

There was a time when I was ahead of the curve on this whole renaissance of valuing elite QBs. For me, it always felt infinitely safer to have a Manning or a Brady or better yet a Brees over, say, Steven Jackson or Frank Gore -- great players you can almost guarantee will miss games. Bottom line: It is very hard for you to win your league with your No. 1 pick out of action. In today's game, QBs tend to stay healthy, and while their TD passes may or may not be discounted according to your scoring system, they toss 'em by the bushel. Don't leave your draft without one of the top 12, and be prepared to pull the trigger earlier than you thought, 'cuz they are flying off the shelf this season.