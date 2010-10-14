Forget Moss trade, upcoming schedule is reason to deal Brady

Santonio Holmes, Jets. Holmes is another guy who got his first exposure to the 2010 fantasy spotlight last week, debuting after a season-opening suspension. He was predictably mediocre (three catches, 41 yards) against a quality Vikings pass defense. It was hardly the kind of performance that would prompt his fantasy owner to play him again, or hang up on a trade offer for him. But I like the fact he got targeted nine times and now goes up against two of the league's worst pass defenses (Broncos, Lions) in his next three games.

Steal him.