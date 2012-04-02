Forget McNabb's rant: RG3-Shanahan combo should be deadly

By the time the Redskins' offense reaches Week 10 of the 2012 season it will look vastly different than it did from the start of the season, much like the Carolina Panthers' offense last year with Cam Newton. With new receivers and a new quarterback, the Redskins' offense will be a work in progress. There will be some highs and some lows, but with Griffin under center, even the bad plays have the potential to become good plays with his unique skills and speed. There will be some plays made outside the realm of coaching that will allow the offense to be productive -- plays that separate the good players from the great ones. Griffin has the ability to make something out of nothing, which is what all great players must do. He will make the offense, not the other way around.