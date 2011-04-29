Forget comparisons to Russell, Newton looks more like Big Ben

No, the most apt comparison, among current NFLers, is Roethlisberger. Consider: both can sling it, particularly outside the pocket. Both are bigger than most of the guys trying to tackle them. Both are exceptionally mobile (although Roethlisberger is much less a runner than he was five years ago). Both have some questions about their character. Both successfully ran the spread in college. (Why is this a negative, by the way? Have people noticed that the Packers, Patriots and Colts all run some variation of the spread?)