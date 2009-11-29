Forget Brady, Brees, and Manning; Favre is the league's MVP

Consider what Favre did in the Vikings' first matchup of the season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He was 32 for 48 for 392 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. In six previous games against the Bears, all with the Packers, Favre was 1-5 with only two scoring throws and 13 interceptions. He is putting his ultra-thick mental files on each opposing coach and player to great use. He is able to instantly see things that quarterbacks with less experience can't see, such as coverages the Bears tried throwing at him Sunday that they hadn't used in a few of their previous games. Even then, Favre still has the physical tools to do something about it.