Fords serve as advisers to NFL commissioner during lockout

Published: May 19, 2011 at 12:18 PM

DETROIT -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell isn't above seeking a little advice as the lockout approaches its 10th week with no end in sight.

Goodell said Thursday that he leans on the Ford family, which owns the Detroit Lions, to draw on their labor-relations experience in the automobile industry.

"I speak to them frequently to take their experience and whatever they can offer to help us," Goodell said on a conference call with Lions season-ticket holders.

William Clay Ford has owned the Lions since 1964. The only surviving grandson of automotive pioneer Henry Ford worked for the family business for 57 years before retiring from its board of directors in 2005.

His son, Bill Ford Jr., is the executive chairman of Ford Motor Co. and vice chairman of the Lions.

The team's locked-out players have worked out this week at Detroit Country Day School and plan to return June 6 for another player-organized minicamp.

A 2-1 decision Monday by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will keep the lockout in place pending a full appeal, with a hearing scheduled for June 3 in St. Louis.

Goodell said key to reaching an agreement is collective bargaining, not litigation, which he has said numerous times in similar conference calls with ticket holders for about half of the NFL's teams.

Lions defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch said there's no reason to do that yet.

"Really, mediation is kind of pointless until the appeals process is over," Vanden Bosch said.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 17: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 17 action. 
news

AFC playoff clinching: Bengals take AFC North, Titans win AFC South; Bills, Patriots clinch berths

Multiple teams clinched spots in the AFC playoffs in Week 17 as the conference's postseason picture began to crystalize Sunday.
news

WR Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after exiting field during win over Jets

With Tampa Bay's offense in the midst of a third-quarter drive, Antonio Brown pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads, waved to the fans at MetLife Stadium and ran into the tunnel. Following the game, head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is "no longer a Buc."
news

Falcons' Kyle Pitts becomes second rookie TE ever with 1,000-yard season

Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts' stellar first season continued Sunday when he became just the second rookie TE to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW