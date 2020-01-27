Around the NFL

Ford not dwelling on offsides ahead of Chiefs reunion

Published: Jan 27, 2020 at 03:01 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Joe Montana isn't the only player to have donned the jerseys of both Super Bowl LIV participants. There's Alex Smith, Elvis Grbac, Blake Bell and the brothers Steve (Bono and DeBerg). Oh, and the man actually playing in this Sunday's Big Game: Dee Ford.

The defensive end, currently of the San Francisco 49ers and most recently of the Kansas City Chiefs, enjoyed a solid first season in the Bay Area despite dealing with some injuries, tallying 6.5 sacks in 11 regular season games. That was enough to wash the bad taste out of his mouth from his Kansas City departure.

A Pro Bowler with the Chiefs, with which he spent his first five seasons, Ford saw his stellar time in Kansas City end on a sour note, when he was called offsides on what would have been a game-clinching interception in the 2018 AFC title game against New England. The pick was called back, the game went to overtime, the Patriots moved on, the Chiefs went home and Ford was traded to San Francisco.

Asked during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night if he's tired of being queried about the unfortunate penalty, Ford joked, "Hell yeah," before adding, "Nah, it's cool. It's part of it. It's just part of it."

Ford continued, "I'm being really serious, I've been through worse than that. I wasn't even supposed to be playing. I came off my second back surgery that I had to beg my surgeon to do. He didn't want to do it. I wasn't supposed to play last year. I had my second back surgery before that year. Nobody expected me to come back. I came into training camp, I was 25 pounds under weight. So, I've been through worse things than that. You have to block out the negative, focus on the positive."

There's a lot of positive to go around on both sides. Both the defensive end and the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl in the season following Ford's folly. In what would otherwise be labeled a "revenge game," Ford appears to hold no grudges against the team with which he got this close and traded him away.

"I was anticipating that this (matchup with K.C.) could be a real thing," Ford said. "The closer we got to it, I'm just like, 'Yo, this is really happening.' And so, we're here. It still don't feel real, but it will be real on Sunday night.

"I'm very fortunate. I don't remember of a player ever being in this situation, and I feel fortunate. I'm going to make the most of this opportunity."

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

*How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Chargers RB Lionel 'Little Train' James dies at age of 59

Former San Diego Chargers running back and Auburn University legend Lionel "Little Train" James passed away after a lengthy illness Friday at the age of 59, the school announced.
news

Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy returns to Chiefs as senior assistant/QB coach

Matt Nagy is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Bears head coach was hired Friday as the Chiefs senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: Kyler Murray is 'part of our long-term plan'

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said he spoke with Kyler Murray on Thursday night, noting that the speculation regarding the team's relationship with the QB is inconsistent with his conversations.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 25

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year contract with pending free-agent tight end Ian Thomas on Friday, plus other news and notes from the NFL.
news

Dolphins coach Wes Welker: Jaylen Waddle is 'kind of Tyreek Hill-ish' with ball in his hands

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle proved to be a dynamic force during his rookie season. New assistant Wes Welker compared Waddle's two set to two veteran stars.
news

Bills special teams ace Siran Neal says Buffalo has 'moved on' from kickoff issue with 13 seconds left in loss to K.C.

Buffalo Bills special team ace Siran Neal says he and his teammates have moved on from the kickoff issue that occurred with 13 seconds left in January's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward 

Following Instagram cleanses and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cardinals are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 24

Tony Jefferson closed out the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He'll begin the 2022 league year with them, too. The Ravens announced Thursday they have re-signed the veteran safety.
news

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Eric Bieniemy, whose contract had expired, is returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported Thursday. Bieniemy is signing a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Ken Burrough, Oilers great and Pro Bowl WR, passes away at 73

Ken Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Oilers, died Thursday at the age of 73, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced.
news

Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as senior personnel executive

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace has joined the Falcons as a senior personnel executive working under GM Terry Fontenot, the team announced Thursday. 
news

Kenny Moore with Colts at Pro Bowl: 'Why are we here?'

The Colts' 2021 campaign was defined by a late-season collapse that saw them miss the postseason following a 26-11 loss in Week 18 to the three-win Jaguars.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW