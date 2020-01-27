Ford not dwelling on offsides ahead of Chiefs reunion

Ford continued, "I'm being really serious, I've been through worse than that. I wasn't even supposed to be playing. I came off my second back surgery that I had to beg my surgeon to do. He didn't want to do it. I wasn't supposed to play last year. I had my second back surgery before that year. Nobody expected me to come back. I came into training camp, I was 25 pounds under weight. So, I've been through worse things than that. You have to block out the negative, focus on the positive."