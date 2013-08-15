Forbes: Roger Goodell steers NFL well amid concussion issue

Published: Aug 15, 2013 at 06:27 AM

The concussion issue has been at the forefront of pro football for the past few years. Some pundits have been writing that developments about head injuries eventually will hurt the NFL because fewer players will be drawn to the game. Others claim the push for more player safety rules is causing the game to go soft.

However, Forbes reported in this week's issue that contrary to some thinking, the NFL is not in decline because of the concussion issues. The league, in fact, is doing just fine, at least from a financial standpoint under Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The report said the NFL dominated the U.S. TV ratings last year in nearly all key demographics.

Plus, the league is making all the right moves from a corporate standpoint when it comes to the concussion issue. For instance, the Head Health Challenge with General Electric shows the NFL is trying to make a difference with concussion technology for the general public.

This isn't the first time the league has been faced with negative publicity over an issue about the physicality of the game.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers arrive in Buffalo for Monday's rescheduled wild-card game vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers have arrived in Buffalo, N.Y., for Monday's rescheduled wild-card game versus the Bills, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported on Sunday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday inactives for 2023 NFL season

The official inactives for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend games for the 2023 NFL season.
news

Packers WR Christian Watson (hamstring), CB Jaire Alexander (ankle) active vs. Cowboys

Packers WR Christian Watson, who hasn't played since Dec. 3 due to a hamstring injury, is officially active for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.