For the Vikings to stay on top, they must stop Fitzgerald

Flacco seems to get better each week, although he got off to a slow start last week against Washington. In his last eight games, the rookie has completed 59 percent of his passes for 12 TDs and three interceptions, with a 95.6 rating. Flacoo is tall (6-5), strong (230) and fast (4.85), with a very strong arm and big hands -- which is important when you play outdoors in bad weather. Flacco is very smart. He is only the second quarterback from a Championship Subdivision school to be drafted in the first round (the first was Steve McNair in 1995).