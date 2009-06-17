For starters, when is the right time to name a No. 1 QB?

Denver's announcement took the media and fans out of the equation, sending everyone home for the summer with an answer. But did it really resolve the issue? A few years ago, Jack Del Rio made a similar announcement about Byron Leftwich, and before you knew it, Leftwich was released and David Garrard was the starter. Things could change in Denver this summer, but for now the club has made it a non-issue just like the Jags did, which I prefer. As one NFC head coach said, "I let our QB deal get ugly once and I'll never do it again. What a distraction."