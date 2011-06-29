For starters: Vikes' Robison wants job; Edwards can have raise

Published: Jun 29, 2011 at 07:21 AM

Brian Robison doesn't begrudge fellow Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ray Edwards for wanting to be paid more.

But Robison made one thing clear on 1500 ESPN's "Reusse & Mackey" show Tuesday: He wants the starting job that the unsigned -- and possibly unrestricted free agent -- Edwards has held.

"He deserves that payday, and at the same time, I feel like I deserve the right to start," Robison told the Twin Cities radio station. "I feel like I've fought every year for that right to start and haven't really got the shot that I deserve yet, and hopefully, now I'll get that shot and he'll go get his payday and we'll all be happy."

The remarks were the latest in a series of offseason verbal vollies between the two, something that was sparked when the Vikings gave Robison a three-year, $14.1 million contract in March just days after tendering Edwards, who has twice as many sacks during the past four seasons, for one year at a bit more than $2.8 million.

Edwards has taken the Vikings to task for the salary disparity since, including on the same radio station in May.

"I've openly said I won't play for the Vikings, because of the simple fact of my backup is getting paid 70 more percent than I am," Edwards said. "There's no way I can do that to myself."

Robison said he hasn't taken Edwards' comments personally.

"I know Ray and I've seen some of the comments he made and we've talked about it," Robison said. "He means no harm about it -- he's doing what he has to do to get his payday, and he definitely deserves a payday. He's had two great seasons playing left defensive end for us. He's definitely made a name for himself."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for season finale vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns on Saturday ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney for their Week 18 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

An open letter to fans from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens an open letter to fans thanking them for their continued support of Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he continues his recovery before the league resumes play in Week 18.

news

Broncos replace entire field for season finale, as new Denver ownership promises to spare no expense

Denver's new ownership group has promised to spare no expense when it comes to returning the Broncos to their winning ways. James Palmer reports on one notable $400,000 expenditure for the season finale, as well as what to expect in the team's coaching search.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE