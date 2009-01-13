For Ravens' Harbaugh, father always knows best

John Harbaugh, after his team won at Dallas in a huge step on the way to its current lot, opened his Dec. 22 news conference this way: "I want to welcome everybody here and welcome my dad here. I'd like to thank my dad, Jack Harbaugh, for all his great coaching advice and inspiration over the years that we've been able to apply to this football team. You guys may not know it, but my dad spoke to the team earlier in the year and has been around on and off and has a great relationship with the players and coaches. I think in his own way he's had a tremendous impact on whatever success this team had this year. So, dad, thank you. I appreciate it."