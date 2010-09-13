For Pats to be winners, Belichick must come through in big way

The economic and physical realities of the NFL put a limited shelf life on such an approach. Teams eventually get younger, and the Patriots are no exception. That's where coaching must come through in a big way. And the brunt of the task falls on Belichick, because his is the only team in the league without assistant coaches who carry the title of coordinator (Belichick doubles as the defensive coordinator and has a big hand on the offensive side) and he has one of the smallest coaching staffs in the NFL. Belichick has to be at the very top of his game to get the youngsters to perform at a level that allows for excellence -- a level such as the one they displayed for most of the Patriots' 38-24 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.