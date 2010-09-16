For Jets to win, they must stop Patriots' rushing attack

With that in mind, it is quite possible that the Lions will use an assortment of zone coverage with a four-man rush. Kyle Vanden Bosch, Ndamukong Suh, Corey Williams, and Turk McBride had success getting to Jay Cutler last week, and that kind of pressure would allow the rest of the Lions' defenders to keep their eyes on Vick while executing their drops. If the Lions only rush four, they must make sure that the outside rushers dont fly too far up the field, and create open running lanes for Vick. The interior tandem of Suh and Williams must also generate a push up the middle to discourage Vick from fleeing up the gut.