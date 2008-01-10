For Giants and Patriots, pride still mattered

Old Hickory was Andrew Jackson's nickname. And before he was President, he was a soldier. A pretty good one, too. He was the hero of the Battle of New Orleans, which might have been the most famous battle of The War of 1812. It was certainly the last. Because it took place after the peace treaty ending the war had been signed -- but before news of the truce reached the two armies. That wasn't much comfort to the British commander, General Pakenham, who was killed in action; and it didn't stop Jackson from making it all the way to the White House. So, it was a battle that didn't matter to the war, but meant an awful lot to history.