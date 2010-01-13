For Favre to be a success with Vikes, his best must come in playoffs

"When I looked at this season and came in, I envisioned this situation," Favre said. "I saw us in this moment and getting ready to play this game. I envisioned us winning and going on but this feels right to me. Every game is different, every situation, although very similar is different in itself. I've been in the playoffs before. I've been in first-round games, second-round games, against Dallas, against this team, against that team, favored, whatever. None of that will help this week."