For Eagles to advance, offense must solve Dallas dilemma

The Eagles gave up 179 yards on the ground (5.6-yard average on 32 attempts) in Week 17 and that simply can't happen again. Marion Barber and Felix Jones are Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside. Jeremiah Trotter needs to play a significant role when Barber is on the field. When a team sees an opponent as many times as the Cowboys have seen the Eagles' fire-zone blitz scheme, they get a feel for where to run the ball. In week 9, Philadelphia held Dallas to 3.3 yards per rush and need another performance like that to force the game to Tony Romo. Expect to see Barber and Jones in together, which means the passing and running options are equally as good.