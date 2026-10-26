For Cardinals, winless at home in 407 days and counting, the frustration builds

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Josh Sweat was not aware of the streak. Or maybe the length of it. And that's fine. Some things are best left unmonitored.

The Arizona Cardinals lost their 10th consecutive home game Sunday, a skid that dates to last season and perfectly reflects their struggles. They have not won at State Farm Stadium in 407 days. That's an eternity in professional sports. Especially for an organization striving for better moments, trying to become relevant.

"S--, I ain't even know it was that many, f--," Sweat, an outside linebacker, said, standing at his locker after the Denver Broncos beat the Cardinals, 30-16. "It's never good, obviously. I feel like we owe it to ourselves to get it done at home, especially, man, we've been playing pretty good on the road. I just don't know what it is …"

At different times, the Cardinals this season have had to overcome offensive and defensive issues. Against Denver, it was both, the walls crumbling on all sides, an avalanche that let a winnable game slip from reach.

In times such as these, a team can use extra support, but that's a complicated issue in the desert. Opposing fans have had a significant presence in State Farm Stadium for so many years, it often blends with the stadium decor. But this season, with the Cardinals again slipping to the bottom of the NFC West, it's become a storyline difficult to overlook.

Maybe what made Sunday different was the occasion. At halftime, the Cardinals inducted Larry Fitzgerald into the Ring of Honor and retired Fitzgerald's No. 11. During a short speech, Fitzgerald discussed how much it meant to him to spend his 17-year career in one place, most of it in this building.

"Arizona, you gave me so much more than a career," Fitzgerald said. "You gave me a home."

What made it so strange: While half the crowd wore Fitzgerald jerseys, the other half wore Denver sunset orange. After the Fitzgerald ceremony, a chant rang out in the stadium. Larry! Larry! Larry! Later, after the Broncos scored a touchdown, another chant took its place. Let's go, Broncos! Let's go, Broncos!

This is what happens when losing becomes part of the fabric. It's easier for season-ticket holders to sell their tickets to those wearing different team colors, easier for them to think an afternoon in Glendale is just not worth the time and commitment. The Cardinals haven't made the playoffs since 2021. They won three games last season. This season, they're 2-5. Both wins came in Los Angeles, against the Chargers and Rams. They also played the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants tough on the road. Yet, in three home losses, Arizona has been outscored 106-44.

Some teams lack an identity. The Cardinals lack a home-field advantage.

"Super frustrating," linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. said. "Obviously, you look at how we've played on the road this season and how we've played at home, I feel like it's night and day. I don't know what it is. We got to get s-- figured out, but we're not giving up. There's a lot of ball left."

Arizona's last home win came in last season's home opener -- Sept. 14, 2025, against Carolina. Since then, they have lost to Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay, San Francisco, Jacksonville, the Rams, Atlanta, Seattle again, Detroit and Denver. Asked if he could identify a common denominator in those losses, Wilson didn't hesitate.

"I mean, outside of their team having more fans than us," he said with a laugh. "That's the only thing I've been seeing."

The veteran linebacker made it clear he was not blaming fans. This is not calculus. No, it's pretty simple. If the Cardinals start winning, especially at home, team colors will start dominating the home stadium. That's the part the Cardinals have to figure out. How to limit mistakes. How to take advantage. Especially, how to finish drives.

Sunday's best example came on Arizona's final possession. Fighting to cut into Denver's lead, quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with Jalen Brooks for 35 yards, setting up first-and-goal from the Denver 1 with two minutes remaining. The Cardinals had struggled in the red zone the previous week against the Rams, failing to score a touchdown in five chances. Those issues continued against the Broncos.

But this was the worst. The Cardinals ran five plays (Denver twice was flagged for pass interference, placing the ball inches from the goal line) and could not score, a microcosm of the season. Pressured all game, Brissett failed to score on a sneak, was sacked and three times threw incomplete.

"Obviously, it's frustrating," receiver Michael Wilson said. "Everyone in the building has a high standard on the offensive side of the ball."

"Scoring touchdowns, it covers up a lot of things," said Brissett, who was hit 13 times.

The offense -- 1 of 5 in the red zone -- was not alone. A week after playing their best game against the Rams, the defense slipped, letting a struggling Denver offense find its groove. Quarterback Bo Nix, not known as a rushing threat, broke loose for a 62-yard touchdown. He also threw a screen to running back RJ Harvey that resulted in a 52-yard touchdown. Overall, Arizona allowed three plays of 45 yards or more.

In the locker room, players admitted wins won't come until they find answers. Or better execution.

"We just got to consistently play good football," Arizona coach Mike LaFleur said. "I've seen it on the road. I just haven't seen it at home yet."

Nor have many of their fans.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.