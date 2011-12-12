For Bears' Tillman, community work comes from the heart

Understood considering it's just short of a miracle that Tiana is even around today after being diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlargement of the heart, when she was just three months old. The doctors initially told Tillman and his wife that Tiana might not make it through the night, and later suggested an experimental device called a Berlin heart to try to keep her alive while they placed her on a list for a donor heart. In what can only be described as a blessing through tragedy, she received one when an infant in Minnesota died suddenly and the heart was airlifted in the six-hour time frame needed for the transplant to take place.