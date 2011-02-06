For a change, Steelers fall short in the face of adversity

But Ben Roethlisberger's two interceptions -- including one that was returned for a touchdown -- did a whole lot of damage, as did Rashard Mendenhall's fumble and some uncharacteristic failings of that usually-dominant Pittsburgh defense. The 21 points that resulted from the those three turnovers would have been too much against practically any opponent. Against the Green Bay Packers, it proved to be downright suicidal, as the Steelers fell 31-25 on Sunday before a crowd of 91,060 at Cowboys Stadium.