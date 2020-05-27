Wednesday, May 27, 2020 10:17 AM

Footwork key in N'Keal Harry's plan to play faster for Patriots

Headshot_Author_Mike_Giardi_1400x1000
Mike Giardi

Reporter

A rookie season that began with such promise ended in disappointment for New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry. Preseason injuries cost him half the 2019 campaign, and when the former Arizona State star returned to the field, he couldn't seem to get on the same page with Tom Brady. Of course, that doesn't make him the exception among Pats rookie wideouts during Brady's nearly two decades at quarterback for the team, but as a first-rounder, more was expected of Harry and very little was delivered.

Harry had major issues creating separation from NFL defensive backs and finished the season with just 12 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. In fact, in a receiving corps that, outside of Julian Edelman, struggled to create space, the rookie was dead last in the group with an average of just 2.2 separation yards, per Next Gen Stats.

To his credit, Harry seemed to recognize his shortcomings. He's engaging in an intense offseason program in Houston, where he's working with a man known as The Footwork King, Rischad Whitfield, who has shared clips from their workouts on social media.

"I told N'Keal, I go, 'N'Keal, man, look. We're in the NFL, man. Xavien Howard, (Darius) Slay, (Richard) Sherman. It doesn't matter how big you are. You can't bully these defensive backs, man -- they got a family to feed, too,' " Whitfield recently told me during a phone conversation. " 'It's not about strength. You need to be quick. You have to win at the line of scrimmage. You got to use your feet. Move the defensive back with your feet, N'Keal, and finish them off with your hands.' "

Whitfield has built up quite the roster of NFL clients, including Odell Beckham Jr., Deebo Samuel, Mecole Hardman and Le'Veon Bell. Harry joined the group after Patriots teammate Mohamed Sanu -- who's recovering from offseason ankle surgery -- called Whitfield to give a positive recommendation for Harry. Whitfield noticed right away that Harry was playing too low, which led to an interesting conversation with the 22-year-old.

"N'Keal told me, he goes, 'All my life, I've been told to stay low, stay low, stay low.' But the lower you get, the heavier you get," said Whitfield, who was a kinesiology major at the University of Houston. "That's a science. Anybody can do a squat right now with no barbell on their back, have a little squat and then jump. The lower they get, the heavier they get. They can't move. I'm breaking him out of that mold."

With the lack of separation generated by Harry this past season in mind, the receiver has been taking part in position-specific drills that are focused on movement with a purpose. There is a concentration on Harry playing higher, getting twitchier and gaining more functional strength as opposed to weight-room strength.

"I told N'Keal, 'N'Keal, when you're playing, it's one-on-one out there, you versus the defensive back. Somebody's going to get stuck in the quicksand ...' " Whitfield said. " 'If he (the defensive back) gets on top of you, that means your feet are in quicksand.' But he gets really wide, so I'm keeping him working with his base narrow and a little bit higher, just like a boxer.

"This is the the prime example I give him: You can't box with no footwork. You got to bob and weave and move out of the way. They're nimble. They're light. I got to get him to that, because he'll get wide. He'll stomp. He'll move his feet, but it's so heavy that it's not going anywhere. He's not moving the defensive back vertical. With guys like Odell and them who are just, you see everything is really, really tight, just moving the defensive back like they're just skating on turf."

At his size -- Harry is listed by New England at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds -- he may never move like Beckham, but if he can unlock quicker feet, with a terrific catch radius and his ability as a red-zone target, Harry can be, in Whitfield's mind, "that first-round draft pick that the Patriots are expecting him to be."

Harry has been active on social media this offseason, most recently posting a tweet that stated, "Through the storm I shall prevail. #Year2Loading." He knows what's been said, and if Harry can answer his critics, the second-year pro will need to give The Footwork King an assist. But, admittedly, there is still a ways to go.

"I tell people all the time, I'm like, I'm that blacksmith. I take N'Keal's skills and I put them in a fire," said Whitfield. "Take them out of the fire, I beat the impurities off for him, and then I give them back to N'Keal, so they can be lethal weapons on the field. So that's what I'm doing with him. We're almost there with him."

Follow Mike Giardi on Twitter @MikeGiardi.

Related Content

2020 All-Under-25 Team: Patrick Mahomes heads NFL's rising stars
news

2020 All-Under-25 Team: Patrick Mahomes heads NFL's rising stars

Who are the NFL's rising stars? Marc Sessler identifies the league's best young talent with his All-Under-25 Team. Check out who made the cut at each position.
Greg Olsen, Julius Peppers among Steve Smith's top five teammates
news

Greg Olsen, Julius Peppers among Steve Smith's top five teammates

Who were the five best players Steve Smith played with in his NFL career? How did Julius Peppers carry himself? Was Greg Olsen EVER wrong?
Five rookies who most need to succeed in Year 1: Heat on Chiefs LB
news

Five rookies who most need to succeed in Year 1: Heat on Chiefs LB

Which rookies must step up for their teams to meet weighty expectations in 2020? Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. and Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins are among the newbies that make Jeffri Chadiha's top five.
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammates wide receiver Will Fuller (15) and tight end Jordan Akins (88) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, September 9, 2019 in New Orleans. The Saints beat the Texans 30-28. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Texans' game plan after DeAndre Hopkins trade? Spread the wealth

Back in March, Bill O'Brien's Texans shocked the NFL world by trading All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. What exactly was the rationale behind that deal? James Palmer explores the new offensive game plan in Houston.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) smiles during a news conference following an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Eagles 37-31. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick fully supports Tua Tagovailoa ... and fully aims to start

Heading into his 16th NFL season, Ryan Fitzpatrick knows No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa is the long-term plan at quarterback in Miami. But the Dolphins' incumbent starter doesn't plan on giving up the reins without a fight: "I'm as competitive as they come."
Members of the officiating crew huddle up during a time out in the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won 31-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

NFL owners to vote on sky judge, onside kick alternative May 28

NFL owners are expected to vote on a number of possible rule changes -- including the addition of a sky judge and an onside kick alternative -- during a May 28 virtual league meeting.
NFL Hot or Not: Chiefs, Broncos sizzle; Dwayne Haskins icy
news

NFL Hot or Not: Chiefs, Broncos sizzle; Dwayne Haskins icy

Marc Sessler surveys the NFL landscape to identify who's hot and who's not around the league entering late May. The Chiefs continue to scorch, while the offseason has not been as good to the Redskins' second-year QB. 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
news

What six NFL organizations need for a successful 2020 season 

Dan Hanzus takes a look at six pivotal situations surrounding players, coaches and teams in the NFL and break downs how those situations could ultimately decide the fate of those involved in 2020.
Top 25 NFL rookies in the best position for success in 2020
news

Top 25 NFL rookies in the best position for success in 2020

Which NFL newbies are in the best position to start strong in 2020? Dan Parr ranks the 25 rookies who are in the most favorable situations entering Year 1.
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
news

Justin Herbert's online learning? Pep Hamilton's QB crash course

Hired in April, Pep Hamilton has one of the most important jobs on the Chargers' coaching staff: developing Justin Herbert. Jim Trotter chronicles ongoing efforts to bring the No. 6 overall pick up to NFL speed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No. 1 overall draft picks of the 2010s ranked: Myles Garrett 3rd
news

No. 1 overall draft picks of the 2010s ranked: Myles Garrett 3rd

With the 2020 NFL Draft marking a new era of No. 1 overall picks, Ali Bhanpuri looks back at the previous decade's top selections and ranks them from 10  to 1. Who's better, Myles Garrett or Kyler Murray?
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL