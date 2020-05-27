Footwork key in N'Keal Harry's plan to play faster for Patriots

"I told N'Keal, I go, 'N'Keal, man, look. We're in the NFL, man. Xavien Howard, (Darius) Slay, (Richard) Sherman. It doesn't matter how big you are. You can't bully these defensive backs, man -- they got a family to feed, too,' " Whitfield recently told me during a phone conversation. " 'It's not about strength. You need to be quick. You have to win at the line of scrimmage. You got to use your feet. Move the defensive back with your feet, N'Keal, and finish them off with your hands.' "

Whitfield has built up quite the roster of NFL clients, including Odell Beckham Jr., Deebo Samuel, Mecole Hardman and Le'Veon Bell. Harry joined the group after Patriots teammate Mohamed Sanu -- who's recovering from offseason ankle surgery -- called Whitfield to give a positive recommendation for Harry. Whitfield noticed right away that Harry was playing too low, which led to an interesting conversation with the 22-year-old.

"N'Keal told me, he goes, 'All my life, I've been told to stay low, stay low, stay low.' But the lower you get, the heavier you get," said Whitfield, who was a kinesiology major at the University of Houston. "That's a science. Anybody can do a squat right now with no barbell on their back, have a little squat and then jump. The lower they get, the heavier they get. They can't move. I'm breaking him out of that mold."

With the lack of separation generated by Harry this past season in mind, the receiver has been taking part in position-specific drills that are focused on movement with a purpose. There is a concentration on Harry playing higher, getting twitchier and gaining more functional strength as opposed to weight-room strength.

"I told N'Keal, 'N'Keal, when you're playing, it's one-on-one out there, you versus the defensive back. Somebody's going to get stuck in the quicksand ...' " Whitfield said. " 'If he (the defensive back) gets on top of you, that means your feet are in quicksand.' But he gets really wide, so I'm keeping him working with his base narrow and a little bit higher, just like a boxer.