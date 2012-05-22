Football star Donald Driver is new 'Dancing' champ

Published: May 22, 2012 at 06:55 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) - He already has a Super Bowl ring, and now football star Donald Driver can add the "Dancing With the Stars" mirrorball trophy to his awards collection.

The Green Bay Packers receiver won the ABC dance show Tuesday after wowing audiences and judges with his kickin' country-themed freestyle routine. He and partner Peta Murgatroyd hoisted the glittery prize above their heads after being named the new "Dancing" champs.

Streamers and confetti rained down from the ceiling, filling the ballroom as they celebrated. Driver's wife and children joined him on the dance floor.

With just one point separating the three finalists, it was up to the viewers to pick the winner.

He and his fellow finalists, Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins and Cuban actor William Levy, each earned perfect scores for their last performances Tuesday. Jenkins came into the final contest with a perfect 60 points; Driver and Levy each had 59.

Judges' scores combined with viewer votes determined the result.

Contestants eliminated throughout the show's 10-week season reunited for the two-hour finale. Martina Navratilova, Gavin DeGraw, Jack Wagner, Jaleel White, Sherri Shepherd, Melissa Gilbert, Roshon Fegan, Maria Menounos and Gladys Knight all donned costumes Tuesday for one last dance.

Knight did double performance duty, also singing "The Way We Were." Kelly Clarkson also performed on the show.

The next round of "Dancing With the Stars" will feature contestants from past seasons.

Online:

http://beta.abc.go.com/shows/dancing-with-the-stars

