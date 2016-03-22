Around the NFL

Football's next great division: The AFC South?

Published: Mar 22, 2016 at 04:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

BOCA RATON, Florida -- Is the AFC South set to become the NFL's next great division?

Laughed about for years as the league's least imposing four-pack of teams, the South hasn't produced a championship club since Peyton Manning's Colts beat the Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

People inside the division, though, see a shift underway now that all four teams -- the Colts, Texans, Jaguars and Titans -- house promising young quarterbacks in the form of Andrew Luck, Brock Osweiler, Blake Bortles and Marcus Mariota.

"I think the AFC South sometimes gets a bad rap," Texans coach Bill O'Brien told Around The NFL during Tuesday's AFC Coaches Breakfast. "We've got really good coaches. I know preparing for these teams every week about twice a year -- it's tough."

O'Brien noted that coaches outside the division also spoke highly this week about the bubbling promise inside the South. That said, the Jaguars haven't enjoyed a winning season since 2007 and the long-suffering Titans hold the first pick in the draft after selecting at No. 2 last year.

Forget the past, though, says Jaguars coach Gus Bradley, who isn't a stranger to watching lowly divisions rise to prominence.

"I've been a part of that," said the former Seahawks defensive coordinator, "where the NFC West was a division that everyone was commenting on, and then it came out to be one of the strongest. So, a lot of the same traits. You know, the quarterback situation now, with each team having a guy that they have a lot of faith in. And you're starting to see, you know, one side of the ball for each of these teams really pick it up: For us, offensively. Houston, defensively. Tennessee, the defense was showing some good things. With Indy, obviously, with a guy like Andrew Luck, their offense. I think you're going to start to see these teams build complete teams."

Colts coach Chuck Pagano wasn't thrilled with my suggestion that the South has operated as a "laughingstock" in recent history, saying: "I've never looked at it that way. I don't think any of the other coaches in the AFC South have looked at the division that way. Everybody's getting better. Everybody made acquisitions in the offseason to improve their football teams. There are four young, legitimate quarterbacks in our division who are all outstanding football players ... and everybody's got a shot to win this thing."

Even Tennessee. While Mike Mularkey runs a Titans club that finished dead last in the NFL in 2015, the presence of Mariota offers hope. The second-year passer flashed moments of brilliance as a rookie and gives the franchise its most legitimate building block under center since Steve McNair.

"I think it's gotten stronger," Mularkey said of the South, pointing to successful drafts and free-agency acquisitions across the board. "I think it's gone up a notch."

It all looks good in March, but each of these teams are under the gun to make strides in 2016. The Colts want to wipe away the memory of last year's disaster, while the Texans need Osweiler to deliver on the massive contract they handed him. The Titans and Jaguars, meanwhile, could face major changes if they don't show signs of true progress this autumn.

These coaches, though, don't lack for confidence, with Bradley promising: "I think you're going to see this division really take a step."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Zac Taylor optimistic about C.J. Uzomah's status as Bengals prepare for Super Bowl LVI

﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ started Super Bowl week by declaring he wouldn't miss the biggest game of his life. His coach seems to agree. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters despite Uzomah not participating in Wednesday's session, he's optimistic about the tight end's chances of playing in Super Bowl LVI.
news

Munich to host first-ever regular-season NFL game in Germany during 2022 season; Frankfurt also to host future games

The NFL announced Wednesday that Munich has been selected to host the first-ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season. The league also announced that Frankfurt will host future games in Germany.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Feb. 9

The Panthers announced Wednesday that they have reached a deal to bring former assistant Steve Wilks back into the fold as defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Saints' Cam Jordan not convinced Sean Payton's done with coaching: 'He plays chess, not checkers'

Sean Payton's decision to step away -- and not retire -- from the NFL after 15 seasons with the Saints has left the door open on a potential return. Saints DE Cam Jordan discussed his former coach's future during an appearance on GMFB on Wednesday.
news

Saints adding Alabama OL coach, former Jaguars coach Doug Marrone to offensive staff

Tasked to take the baton from Sean Payton and continue the Saints' prestige, new coach Dennis Allen is turning to an old colleague who helped build the foundation in New Orleans. The Saints are hiring Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone for a key role on their offensive staff, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Texans HC Lovie Smith: Davis Mills 'played about as well as any of the rookie quarterbacks did last year'

If there was hope for the future to be found anywhere in the Texans' dismal season, it was Davis Mills. New coach Lovie Smith saw plenty of Mills as the club's defensive coordinator last year, and is keenly aware of the rookie's promise.
news

Bengals OC Brian Callahan 'expecting a big game' from oft-maligned offensive line vs. Rams

Bengals coaches have heard enough about the purported mismatch of Super Bowl LVI -- Cincinnati's pass protection against Los Angeles' pass rush -- and they're not buying it.
news

Mike McDaniel looks to 'get all of that greatness out of' Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s greatness was plain enough to see at the college level, but two years into his NFL career, the Dolphins QB hasn't shined the same way. If pro greatness is in Tagovailoa somewhere, new coach Mike McDaniel believes he's the man to bring it out.
news

Rob Gronkowski likes the idea of playing with Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Rob Gronkowski identified one quarterback he'd like to play for next should he return for his 12th season in the NFL.
news

Rams WR Robert Woods (ACL) believes he should be cleared to return by minicamp

Los Angeles wide receiver Robert Woods expressed optimism regarding his return as he said he believes he'll be cleared in time for minicamps, but wants to be cautious as he likes to push himself during workouts. 
news

Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' future with Packers: 'I believe in my heart he'll be back'

For the other Aaron in Titletown, running back Aaron Jones, inside news has been impossible to come by as it relates to Aaron Rodgers, but he believes the quarterback will be back in green and gold in 2022.
news

Larry Fitzgerald on Kyler Murray's social media cleanse: 'I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out'

Larry Fitzgerald's not retired and he hasn't talked ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ lately, but he's hoping for the best for Murray and the Arizona Cardinals following the QB's social media scrub.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW