Football players turn to PEDs to get physical, mental edge

When I got to San Diego State, the stage was bigger and the pressure was more intense. That's when almost the entire team was introduced to creatine monohydrate. That stuff tasted nasty, but it was a popular supplement used by athletes to increase lean muscle mass, strength, and energy. The human body naturally makes creatine to supply energy to the muscles. We were required by the strength coach to take this enhancement in cycles, and I saw a gain in both size and strength.