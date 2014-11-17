'Football mom' writes op-ed to say game improved with Heads Up

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- Claudia Riley, a football mom in Connecticut, wrote an opinion editorial for the Hartford Courant that said football is being unfairly attacked, citing the Heads Up Football program for making the sport sater and smarter.
- The Indianapolis Star wrote about John Padgett, an area youth coach who led his Heads Up Football-affiliated team to a championship before succumbing to cancer four days later.
- USA Football talked to an Indiana youth commissioner, you called Head Up Football "the road map of how we want to teach this game."
- USA Football reported on a program called the Challenge Flag Football League sponsored by the Carolina Panthers Charities, allowing children and young adults ages 8-25 with disabilities in North Carolina and South Carolina to have the opportunity to play football.
- USA Football reported on four regional Washington D.C. flag football teams that advanced to the nationals in Phoenix.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor