'Football mom' writes op-ed to say game improved with Heads Up

Published: Nov 17, 2014 at 02:30 AM

Monday's Heads Up Football news:

  • The Indianapolis Star wrote about John Padgett, an area youth coach who led his Heads Up Football-affiliated team to a championship before succumbing to cancer four days later.
  • USA Football talked to an Indiana youth commissioner, you called Head Up Football "the road map of how we want to teach this game."
  • USA Football reported on a program called the Challenge Flag Football League sponsored by the Carolina Panthers Charities, allowing children and young adults ages 8-25 with disabilities in North Carolina and South Carolina to have the opportunity to play football.
  • USA Football reported on four regional Washington D.C. flag football teams that advanced to the nationals in Phoenix.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

