Football in London, from A to Z: Your guide to Steelers-Vikings

R is for the Rooney Rule. Proposed by the Steelers' venerable owner, Dan Rooney, the program has ensured every head-coach opening is accompanied by at least one interview with a minority candidate. There is talk of implementing a similar rule in the Premier League here. Vikings coach Leslie Frazier, one of the two African-American head coaches in this game, said he didn't know enough about soccer to comment, but in his experience, the Rooney Rule gave him a lot more opportunities than he otherwise would've had.