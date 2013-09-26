Analysis

Football in London, from A to Z: Your guide to Steelers-Vikings

Published: Sep 26, 2013 at 09:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Aditi_Kinkhabwala_1400x1000
Aditi Kinkhabwala

NFL Media Reporter

LONDON -- The Minnesota Vikings have been here since Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers arrive early Friday morning, and preparations have been long underway for this, the seventh regular-season NFL game in England.

Here's a quick primer on this American Football experience in Britain:

A is for Ambassadors, for the game. A full-time franchise in London still might be a logistical nightmare, but there reportedly have been negotiations to stage three games here next year. It's on the Steelers and Vikings to help keep up interest in American football.

B is for Bangers and Mash, the meal Vikings defensive end Jared Allen said he's most looking forward to this week.

C is for Chuffed, which means really excited. Usage: "I'm chuffed about this match!"

D is for Defence, as the British spell it. The Vikings play a 4-3, with one of the game's best defensive ends (Allen). The Steelers play a 3-4, with one of the game's iconic safeties (Troy Polamalu). And a random polling of Brits produced one answer as to what they like most about American football: the hitting.

E is for Execute, a word the Vikings and Steelers both have used ad nauseum -- in conjunction with the word "better."

F is for an F, or the grade the Steelers' offense gets so far. Sorry, but nothing can pretty up a performance that's produced more than twice as many turnovers (nine) as touchdowns (four).

G is for Gigi, the Vikings' head chef. She made the trip in May to taste the food at the two hotels the team is storming, and she's here overseeing all the food prep. Apparently fried chicken in the UK is not prepared quite like fried chicken in Minnesota. (Each meal does, however, feature one British item.)

H is for Home Team. That's the Vikings, and so yes, that famous Viking horn (another H!) will be here.

I is for Images. They're everywhere. A massive Ben Roethlisberger and an equally massive Adrian Peterson are affixed to multiple stories of Wembley. Other players are on the concrete pillars leading into the stadium. If Antonio Brown was unrecognizable before, he's not now.

J is for Jerseys. Make sure to note the crowd Sunday: There probably will be jerseys of all 32 teams dotted in the stands. (The Vikings did play another home game that sort of recalls this: In 2010, the Metrodome roof collapsed under the weight of excessive snow, forcing the Vikings and Giants to play on a Monday night in Detroit.)

K is for Kicking. All the English schoolchildren do it and do it well. And perhaps because of the other football, the Vikings' punter (Jeff Locke) and kicker (Blair Walsh) both fielded interview requests from British media outlets after the team's first practice here.

L is for Le'Veon Bell, perhaps the Steelers' last hope for a run game. They've now gone nine consecutive regular-season games without rushing for 100 yards as a team, and Bell, their injury-wracked second-round draft pick, will play in his first NFL regular-season game Sunday. Of course, Bell's week opened with Roethlisberger questioning the rookie's work ethic in a roundabout sort of way.

"You can't get a read on him," Roethlisberger said on a Pittsburgh radio station. "One day, he's practicing, one day, he's not; one day, he's going hard, the next day, he's not. I wish I could.

"If he was a guy like Heath Miller that you knew was busting his butt every day to get back there ... Le'Veon is a rookie, I don't know him quite well enough yet."

M is for Match, which is all anyone here keeps calling this game. (Frankly, it does sound better.)

N is for Now or Never. See O.

O is for Oh-and-three, the record of both the Vikings and Steelers. Minnesota GM Rick Spielman said Wednesday that Pittsburgh is "desperate," just like his team. And although the two teams, on both sides of the pond, are avoiding the dreaded "must-win" phraseology, Sunday is a must-win.

P is for Play 60, the NFL's health and fitness campaign that came to the grounds outside Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. The Vikings landed off a red-eye flight and bused straight to some 100 kids, pulled from local elementary schools. They did run-and-catch drills, played a little situational football, and Peterson, Minnesota's star running back, threw a few touchdown passes.

Q is for the Queen. No member of the Royal Family has ever attended one of these American football matches. But before the 6:06 p.m. (local) kickoff and after the U.S. National Anthem, "God Save the Queen" will be played at Wembley Stadium.

R is for the Rooney Rule. Proposed by the Steelers' venerable owner, Dan Rooney, the program has ensured every head-coach opening is accompanied by at least one interview with a minority candidate. There is talk of implementing a similar rule in the Premier League here. Vikings coach Leslie Frazier, one of the two African-American head coaches in this game, said he didn't know enough about soccer to comment, but in his experience, the Rooney Rule gave him a lot more opportunities than he otherwise would've had.

S is for Steeler Nation.Steelers fans show up in every stadium in America, they and are expected in droves here; even the Vikings were ruing the luck of playing the NFL's best travelers in a purported home game.

T is for Turnovers. Both teams are plagued by them. The Steelers had five in their last game, the Vikings had three, and combined, the teams have 19 on the season. (On the flip side, the Vikings' defense has forced 10 turnovers. The Steelers' defense? Zero.)

U is for the Underground. It incorporates the world's oldest underground railway and has 270 stations, and 2013 is its 150th year of operations.

V is for Victory, for the NFL. It took less than three weeks for the league to sell out two-game sets for this series at Wembley -- this one Sunday and the one Oct. 27 pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A spokesman at the local NFL ticket office said that when single-game tickets went on sale for the Steelers-Vikings game, they sold out in TWO DAYS.

W is for Wembley. Come on, this one's too easy to pass up. Rebuilt on the grounds of the original Wembley (b. 1923) in 2007, this one features a 1,040-foot steel arch, cost 798 million pounds and is the second-largest stadium in all of Europe.

X is for X's and O's, of which the locals apparently are understanding more and more of. NFL staff was helping some local journalists understand the basics of American football, but Michael Signora, the NFL's vice president of football communications, said the questions posed to the Vikings this year showed a far greater knowledge of the game than the queries asked in 2007, when the first regular-season game was played here.

Y is for Yankees. There won't be all that many come Sunday. The NFL says many, many more tickets go to natives than they do expats or American travelers. Many, as in 95 percent.

Z is for Zygi Wilf, the Vikings' principal owner. His brother, Mark, has been here all week, and he said the England trip was a no-brainer for the Wilfs. Mark brought the mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis, used his news conference to talk about the 30 English companies with operations in Minnesota (and who employ, he said, 15,000 people) and said this game was an opportunity to grow business and tourism.

Follow Aditi Kinkhabwala on Twitter @AKinkhabwala.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class

Bucky Brooks sorts the 2022 NFL Draft class into All-Pros and Pro Bowlers. Where do Kyle Hamilton and Drake London land? Plus, five prospects who can outperform their draft position.

news

NFL draft: Ranking every quarterback class since 2000

This millennium has now seen 22 QB draft classes enter the NFL. How do they stack up against each other? Where does the 2021 class debut? Marc Sessler ranks them all!

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 7: Commanders pick QB Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe is the only QB selected in Round 7 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Which NFC East team takes the Western Kentucky passer?

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 5: Chiefs take TE with pick acquired from Titans

In Round 5 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 draft, the Chiefs use a pick acquired in an earlier trade with the Titans to bring in a new pass-catcher for Patrick Mahomes.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 6: Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic first kicker off the board

The Jaguars lead off Round 6 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 draft by taking the first kicker off the board -- Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 3: Zamir White, Brian Robinson among five RBs picked

Five running backs come off the board in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's 2022 seven-round mock draft, including Georgia's Zamir White and Alabama's Brian Robinson.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 4: WR David Bell, CB Kalon Barnes among Ravens' five selections

In his seven-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees the Ravens addressing several needs with their NFL-most five fourth-round picks, including receiver and cornerback.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 1: Cowboys, Steelers trade up

In Chad Reuter's one-and-only seven-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, he sees the Cowboys and Steelers trading up in Round 1. Does Pittsburgh go QB? Which prospect does Dallas target?

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 2: Bears select WR Treylon Burks with first of two picks

The Bears get Justin Fields another pass-catcher at No. 39 overall in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's one-and-only seven-round mock of the 2022 draft.

news

Maurice Jones-Drew 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks selected in top 10

In his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Maurice Jones-Drew projects a pair of trades to shake up the first round. Plus, FOUR quarterbacks come off the board in the top 10.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top cornerback prospects

Can Derek Stingley Jr. provide the kind of NFL impact we've seen from 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore? Cynthia Frelund provides pro comparisons and analytical team fits for the top cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Deebo Samuel requests trade: 10 potential landing spots for San Francisco 49ers' star wide receiver

In yet another dramatic development at the receiver position, Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Where could the All-Pro wideout end up? Kevin Patra spotlights 10 potential landing spots.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW