Football follies: Mascot mayhem and other gaffes

Published: Jun 17, 2010 at 09:33 AM

For every tight spiral, circus catch and textbook open-field tackle there are countless fumbles, bumbles and boneheaded goofs. And then (then!), there are the mascots, who continue to carry on a tradition of hilarious sideline mayhem.

» Football follies on Hulu
» Top 10 football follies
» The follies film that started it all

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

