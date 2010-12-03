Foot injury shouldn't sit Steelers QB Roethlisberger vs. Ravens

Published: Dec 03, 2010 at 06:06 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers listed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as questionable for Sunday night's AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens after a foot injury limited him in practice all week.

Despite his official injury status, Roethlisberger is expected to play, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Friday. And Ravens coach John Harbaugh agrees.

"He's going to line up and play quarterback," Harbaugh said when asked about Roethlisberger's status. "Is there anything besides injuries you guys want to talk about? Do you want to talk about something important, like the game?"

Roethlisberger has a small fracture in his right foot, which he aggravated during last weekend's overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, a source with knowledge of the situation told La Canfora on Thursday. The exact date of the original fracture is unknown, although the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Friday that it probably happened seven or eight years ago.

The Steelers have labeled Roethlisberger's injury a sprain. Roethlisberger played the remainder of the game last Sunday after being hurt in the first quarter, and he had an 18-yard run while scrambling -- a strength of his game.

"He's one of the best that you're going to see as far as doing that and making plays," Harbaugh said. "He looks to throw when he runs around, but he can run. If he's got a lot of room, he'll run and make plays, too. That's something he does really well."

Steelers defensive end Aaron Smith (triceps) and tight end Matt Spaeth (concussion) were ruled out against the Ravens. Offensive tackle Flozell Adams (back), defensive ends Nick Eason (knee) and Brett Keisel (calf), cornerback Bryant McFadden (hamstring) and safety Troy Polamalu (ankle) were probable.

For the Ravens, safety Dawan Landry (head), fullback Le'Ron McClain (ankle) and offensive tackle Michael Oher (knee) were listed as questionable. La Canfora reported that Oher is expected to play, and McClain told the Ravens' official website that "I say I'm 100 percent ready to play."

Guard Chris Chester (infection), who missed the previous two games, was probable for Baltimore, as were tight end Ed Dickson (thigh) and wide receiver Derrick Mason (illness).

