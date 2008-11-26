Foot injury could sideline Fletcher for first time in his career

Published: Nov 26, 2008 at 09:52 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- London Fletcher was one of three Redskins defensive starters unable to practice Wednesday because of foot injuries, putting the middle linebacker's streak of 130 consecutive NFL starts in jeopardy.

Fletcher sprained his foot in last week's 20-17 victory over the Seahawks and is wearing a walking boot. He hasn't missed a start since 2000 and has never missed a game in his 11-year career (171 games).

"If we can't get him on the field by Friday, I think that'd be a problem," coach Jim Zorn said.

Defensive end Andre Carter (plantar fasciitis) and defensive tackle Kedric Golston (bone spurs) were also absent. Defensive tackle Cornelius Griffin also didn't practice because of a sore shoulder, but he was on the field in sweats.

With linebacker Marcus Washington already out with a sprained ankle, the Redskins could be significantly short-handed against the No. 1 rushing offense in the league in Sunday's game against the Giants.

"It's very scary with our front four, and I don't know who's going to make it back ... I'm keeping my fingers crossed that they have this sudden change of healing," Zorn said.

If Fletcher can't play, H.B. Blades would play middle linebacker and wear the helmet headset that receives defensive coordinator Greg Blache's calls. Alfred Fincher would make his first Redskins start at strongside linebacker.

Blache tried not to fret about his injuries.

"Me worrying's not going to make them get well faster," Blache said. "All it's going to do is make me take more Zantac."

The line should get a boost with the return of defensive tackle Anthony Montgomery, who has missed two games with an Achilles' tendon injury. Defensive tackle Ryan Boschetti was signed on Tuesday as insurance.

Running back Clinton Portis again was a spectator because of his sore knee, which had sidelined him from practice for two weeks but hasn't kept him out of a game. Portis also pulled a muscle in his ribs against the Seahawks, but the knee remains the bigger concern.

"I think he's a little bit better overall," Zorn said.

