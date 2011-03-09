Food for thought: When dining is now Newton's time to shine

Once there is a new CBA, there will be a salary cap and how the Jets fit both players into a salary cap will be interesting to learn. Edwards played well last year as he, along with Holmes, gave the Jets two outstanding playmakers to help quarterback Mark Sanchez and the Jets' offense. Edwards runs the routes that highlight the strengths in Sanchez's game, so he is a valuable asset for the Jets to sign. With the Jets resigning linemen Nick Mangold and D'Brickashaw Ferguson, and once they are able to get both Edwards and Holmes under contract, they will have all the vital offensive pieces in place. The next step will be to allow the draft to fill in the missing spots.