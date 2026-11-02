Foo Fighters and Mumford & Sons to headline On Location’s Super Bowl LXI Studio 61 concert series

Mumford & Sons and Foo Fighters will rock On Location’s ‘Super Bowl LXI Studio 61’ concert series at the Hollywood Palladium on Friday night, February 12th, and Saturday night, February 13th, respectively. Super Bowl LXI Studio 61 will bring together legendary live performances, celebrity appearances, premium hospitality, and unforgettable moments throughout Super Bowl LXI weekend.

Available exclusively through On Location, this signature experience is a chance to see two iconic bands up close and personal in an intimate setting. A limited number of packages inclusive of event access remain available for purchase. The newly launched Touchdown Club Weekend package includes a club-level Super Bowl LXI game ticket, pregame hospitality, and a shared hospitality lounge with stage viewing area on Friday night of Super Bowl LXI Studio 61. Visit OnLocationExp.com/Studio61 for full details on how to attend.

"Throughout its storied history, the Hollywood Palladium has welcomed some of the biggest names in entertainment, and we’re proud to carry that legacy forward for guests looking to make lifelong memories during Super Bowl LXI weekend,” said Deanna Forgione Carey, General Manager (NFL), On Location. “We’re bringing fans closer than ever to these music titans - and to all of the action on and off the field that make the Super Bowl such a defining cultural moment.”

For 30 years and counting, no other band continues to carry the torch for rock & roll like the 15X-Grammy-Award-winning Foo Fighters. Throughout the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ steady ascent to their indisputable status as the last great American rock band, they’ve raised stadiums, arenas, and festival fields of voices in song with anthems like “This Is a Call," “Everlong," "Monkey Wrench," "My Hero," "Best of You," and more.

Mumford & Sons formed in London in 2008 and quickly became one of the defining British acts of their generation - topping album charts worldwide, graduating from intimate rooms to festival headliner slots, amassing Grammy and BRIT Awards and building a remarkable creative community, collaborating with the likes of Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Pharrell, Maggie Rogers, and Brandi Carlile. Most recently, the band released their acclaimed sixth album, Prizefighter. Co-produced and co-written with The National's Aaron Dessner at his Long Pond Studio, the album features special guests Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton, and Gigi Perez.

On Location is a global leader in premium experiences, hospitality and travel around the biggest sporting events in the world including the Super Bowl, Olympic and Paralympic Games, FIFA World Cup 26, WrestleMania, Final Four and more. On Location’s Super Bowl LXI hospitality offerings bring fans closer than ever to the action, helping create lifelong memories on the NFL’s biggest stage. Visit here to explore available packages.