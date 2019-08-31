Around the NFL

Following Bills cut, LeSean McCoy signing with Chiefs

Published: Aug 31, 2019 at 05:12 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It didn't take long for LeSean McCoy to find another team and he's reuniting with a familiar face in the process.

McCoy is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. McCoy can earn up to $4 million with incentives, Rapoport added.

McCoy, who was released by the Bills earlier on Saturday, will now play for the Andy Reid-coached Chiefs for a second time after the two were together with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was a whirlwind weekend for McCoy, as he was released by the Bills on Saturday and just as it turned to Sunday on the East Coast, news of McCoy joining the Chiefs broke.

Despite Bills GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott having previously said McCoy would continue to be the lead back in Buffalo, he was released.

In less than a full day, Shady found a new team, as the Chiefs made a move for McCoy to become the veteran in their backfield, which features starter Damien Williams in front of Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and Tremon Smith. It wasn't the only backfield move for the Chiefs, as they sent Carlos Hyde to the Texans in a trade for offensive tackle Martinas Rankin.

The 31-year-old McCoy, a 10-year veteran whose four-year run with Buffalo officially ended Saturday, is coming off a 2018 season in which he posted career-lows of 514 yards rushing and 3.2 yards per carry.

However, McCoy's first four seasons -- in which he earned the first of six Pro Bowl bids and the initial of two All-Pro selections -- were played in Philadelphia with Reid at the helm.

Now the two are back together as McCoy goes from a Buffalo team likely rebuilding to unemployed to playing for a Super Bowl contender. All in less than 24 crazy hours.

