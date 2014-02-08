Follow NFL Flag championships through live streaming video

Published: Feb 08, 2014 at 02:59 AM

Click here to watch live streaming video Saturday of the NFL Flag Football National Championships powered by USA Football.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will host 32 teams from across the United States.

Eight teams in each division (9-10 coed, 11-12 coed, 13-14 boys and 13-14 girls) will participate in the annual flag-football event. Teams qualified for the national championships by winning regional tournaments hosted by NFL clubs.

In 2013, a record number of 220,000 boys and girls ages 5-17 were part of NFL FLAG, powered by USA Football, a fun and dynamic non-contact football experience where kids can develop skills and learn lessons in teamwork, dedication and discipline.

Pool play for the 9-10 and 11-12 coed divisions is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. CT with championship games at 1:30 p.m. The 13-14 boys and girls divisions begin pool play at 2:30 p.m. with the championship games at 7:45 p.m.

Regional tournaments were hosted by the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders.

USA Football is the only official youth football development partner that the NFL has had in its 94-year history. Leading football players and coaches in all 50 states are strengthening their skills through digital membership resources; USA Football directs and administers America's premier flag-football experience for young athletes.

-- NFL Evolution and NFL Communications

