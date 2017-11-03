Follow Friday: Devin and Jason McCourty

Published: Nov 03, 2017 at 09:36 AM

Follow Friday is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players.

The odds of playing in the NFL are slim enough, but what are the odds of making it to the pros along with your twin brother? Somehow the McCourty twins have both been in the league eight seasons as two of the league's best defensive backs.

They might play on separate teams, but the twins remain extremely close -- they even share their Twitter and Instagram accounts. Following them on social is two for the price of one! Here's why you should make sure you're following the McCourty Twins.

They really do look identical to one another.

They have cute children.

Devin has played for the New England Patriots for eight seasons.

Jason has played for the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans.

Either way, the McCourty's are as tight as identical twins can be.

