Foles: Key to QB battle is to not focus on winning

Bears fans panicked recently when rumors spread of a potential Nick Foles opt out for 2020.

Thankfully, the quarterback acquired in a significant offseason trade with the Jaguars isn't going anywhere but to the practice field to prepare for his battle for Chicago's starting quarterback job.

"There was never a discussion about opting out," Foles said while speaking with the media Friday. ... "My wife and I both felt great pursuing being in Chicago and being here."

Some players are opting out, especially those with high-risk situations that include preexisting conditions and more vulnerable family members at home. Foles has a newborn at home, but he said Friday he felt comfortable about playing after touring the facility and seeing how many precautionary measures have been put into place at Halas Hall.

Now that that's settled, it's time for Foles to prove he was worth the trade.

Despite a lack of offseason reps, Foles said there are similarities between Chicago's and Philadelphia's offense, a product of a crossing of multiple coaching tree branches with Foles' career path. There's a strange bit of shared blood between the journeys of Foles and head coach Matt Nagy that presumably make this union a natural fit.

Foles began his career in 2012 in Philadelphia under head coach Andy Reid, under whom Nagy served as offensive quality control coach. After Reid was fired by Philadelphia and hired by Kansas City in 2013, Nagy followed him there along with offensive coordinator Doug Pederson. Pederson became Philadelphia's head coach in 2016, and Nagy was promoted to replace him as offensive coordinator in Kansas City, where Foles signed for one season in 2016.

Foles then left for a return to Philadelphia and reunion with Pederson (Foles' former QBs coach in Philadephia) in 2017, and ended up replacing the injured Carson Wentz to lead the Eagles on a storybook run to a victory in Super Bowl LII. We know the rest of the tale from there, with Nagy ending up in Chicago in 2018, Foles going to Jacksonville in 2019 and the two reuniting in Chicago in 2020.

Foles has cleared the first hurdle, then, and is comfortable enough with the health and safety protocols for that to not be an issue, either. All that's left is to take command of the offense and beat out the former second-overall pick, Mitch Trubisky.

"I think the big thing is just don't focus on winning," Foles explained. "The big thing is focus on getting to be myself out there on the field. When a play is called, playing to the best of my ability.

"...It's been a year since I was in that sort of offense, but it's nice to have that verbiage and have this feel and understand why we're doing it, this is how we do it, this is the history. Because the history of the Philly offense came from K.C., we evolved it in Philly but coach Nagy brought the K.C. offense here and it's become the Bears offense."

Trubisky's buffer time given to learn how to succeed in the NFL is just about up, and he knows he has to consistently prove his worth this camp.