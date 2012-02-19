Flynn 'waiting, wondering' what free agency will bring

It's hard to imagine anyone as excited over the start of free agency on March 13 as Matt Flynn, the Packers backup quarterback who's about to become somebody's starter.
"I'm a confident person, but the element of the unknown makes you wish March 13 was tomorrow," Flynn told Sports Illustrated this week. "I've loved being a Packer, and it's not 100 percent sure I'm leaving Green Bay, but as a competitor and football player, that's what you play the game for -- to be a starter in the league. Hopefully some teams will be interested in me and I can find a good opportunity. I want to lead a team and I'm excited about it. But I can't talk to teams now. I don't know if I'm on their radar. It's going to be a long month leading up to that time -- waiting and wondering."
2012's notable free agents
Matt Flynn highlights a group of intriguing players waiting to hit the free agent market. Here's a list of some of the more notable ones. More ...
Arizona, of course, took the bait on last year's big free-agent arm, Kevin Kolb, paying him $63 million over five years, only to watch him go 2-6 as a starter.
This time last year, the buzz on Kolb was heavy, despite only seven NFL starts under his belt. Now it's Flynn, with two. Granted, they were a pair of stunning performances -- combining for 731 yards, nine touchdowns and two picks -- but have NFL teams seen enough?
Doesn't matter. Someone's pulling the trigger on Flynn. Three-quarters of the league continues to search for a franchise quarterback. You're going nowhere without one, meaning Flynn -- despite a tiny sample size of work -- is about to have the best March of his young life.
It amounts to a golden opportunity for the career backup. As for his open-market competition (read: Peyton Manning, should he become available), Flynn isn't sweating it.
"I try not to worry about things I can't control so there's no reason to have negative thoughts about that," he said. "My goal is to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and all I can ask for is an opportunity to find a good situation with a team that wants me. And then go there and have success."