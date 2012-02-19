Flynn 'waiting, wondering' what free agency will bring

Published: Feb 19, 2012 at 03:07 AM

It's hard to imagine anyone as excited over the start of free agency on March 13 as Matt Flynn, the Packers backup quarterback who's about to become somebody's starter.

"I'm a confident person, but the element of the unknown makes you wish March 13 was tomorrow," Flynn told Sports Illustrated this week. "I've loved being a Packer, and it's not 100 percent sure I'm leaving Green Bay, but as a competitor and football player, that's what you play the game for -- to be a starter in the league. Hopefully some teams will be interested in me and I can find a good opportunity. I want to lead a team and I'm excited about it. But I can't talk to teams now. I don't know if I'm on their radar. It's going to be a long month leading up to that time -- waiting and wondering."

2012's notable free agents

Matt Flynn highlights a group of intriguing players waiting to hit the free agent market. Here's a list of some of the more notable ones. More ...

Potential landing spots include the Dolphins, Browns, Redskins and Seahawks (unless Seattle hangs back on making a big move at quarterback, as hinted by general manager John Schneider this week). The Jets could pursue a free-agent passer and don't count out the Cardinals

Arizona, of course, took the bait on last year's big free-agent arm, Kevin Kolb, paying him $63 million over five years, only to watch him go 2-6 as a starter.

This time last year, the buzz on Kolb was heavy, despite only seven NFL starts under his belt. Now it's Flynn, with two. Granted, they were a pair of stunning performances -- combining for 731 yards, nine touchdowns and two picks -- but have NFL teams seen enough?

Doesn't matter. Someone's pulling the trigger on Flynn. Three-quarters of the league continues to search for a franchise quarterback. You're going nowhere without one, meaning Flynn -- despite a tiny sample size of work -- is about to have the best March of his young life.

It amounts to a golden opportunity for the career backup. As for his open-market competition (read: Peyton Manning, should he become available), Flynn isn't sweating it.

"I try not to worry about things I can't control so there's no reason to have negative thoughts about that," he said. "My goal is to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and all I can ask for is an opportunity to find a good situation with a team that wants me. And then go there and have success."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Tom Brady retiring, DJ's Top 50 prospects 1.0, Senior Bowl practice standouts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks
news

2022 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: Jermaine Johnson II makes money

Which 2022 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Chase Goodbread provide a look at five stars from Tuesday and more takeaways from the all-star game.
news

East-West Shrine Bowl practice standouts: North Carolina RB Ty Chandler puts on a show!

Bill Smith spotlights eight standouts from East-West Shrine Bowl practices on Tuesday, including one running back who seemed to put on a show every time he touched the ball.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW