Flynn 'waiting, wondering' what free agency will bring

"I'm a confident person, but the element of the unknown makes you wish March 13 was tomorrow," Flynn told Sports Illustrated this week. "I've loved being a Packer, and it's not 100 percent sure I'm leaving Green Bay, but as a competitor and football player, that's what you play the game for -- to be a starter in the league. Hopefully some teams will be interested in me and I can find a good opportunity. I want to lead a team and I'm excited about it. But I can't talk to teams now. I don't know if I'm on their radar. It's going to be a long month leading up to that time -- waiting and wondering."